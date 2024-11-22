VANCOUVER
    • First Nation considers legal options as B.C. approves mining permit 'without consent'

    A photo from the Cariboo Gold website. (osiskodev.com/cariboo-gold-project/) A photo from the Cariboo Gold website. (osiskodev.com/cariboo-gold-project/)
    The Xatśull First Nation says it is "disappointed" that British Columbia's Mines Ministry has granted an operating permit for the Cariboo Gold Mine without meeting its leadership or obtaining the nation's consent.

    The mine is on the nation's territory in central B.C. and it issued a statement earlier this month calling for the project to be halted until the nation had given its consent.

    The B.C. government announced Thursday that Barkerville Gold Mines, owned by Osisko Development Corp., was issued the permit for the underground mine in a process that took 13 months to complete.

    The ministry said it was the first project entirely assessed under the new Environmental Assessment Act, which was modernized to enhance public confidence, and was done in consultation with experts, the public and First Nations, including the Xatśull.

    But the Xatśull nation says it did not consent, which showcases "troubling inconsistencies" with how B.C. deals with First Nations and "demonstrates a lack of commitment" to adhere to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

    The nation says it is considering all legal options and is calling on the newly appointed mines minister, Jagrup Brar, to "ask for clarification on the inconsistent application of UNDRIP across government, including his ministry."

    "Xatśull would like to see sustainable resource development in our territory, but it has to be done properly," it says in a news release.

    "The government must honour its commitments and truly collaborate with Xatśull in a respectful and inclusive manner and in alignment with UNDRIP. That means immediately moving to consent-based decision-making with Xatśull in relation to major permits and authorization for mines in our territory."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024. 

