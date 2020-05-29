VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver teenager was viciously mugged while waiting for the bus, and the thieves made off with a prized possession: his iPad.

Connoer Oderkirk, 16, uses his iPad to do his school work, connect with friends and store precious memories.

“I had a lot of pictures of me and my sister, and memories of me with my sister, and now that's all gone,” he tells CTV News.

His sister, Michelle, passed away in January after waiting for a liver transplant.

All the recent photos of the pair were not backed up, Oderkirk said.

“I don’t know if I can recover it,” he said. “It’s pretty valuable to me.”

On Monday around 9 a.m., he was waiting for the westbound number 16 bus at Hastings and Nanimo streets.

He was sitting at the bus shelter while playing with his iPad when he noticed four men in black clothing approach him from across the street.

“They're all staring at me while crossing the street. I knew what was gonna happen,” he explained. "They just grabbed me, threw me off the bus stop and started to kick me in my ribs, my back, my legs. They were looking to hurt. I'm not too sure who they were."

He described his attackers as being very tall, roughly 6'5" to 6'7", and in their late teens to early 20s.

Oderkirk said after the mugging, he was in so much pain he stayed at the bus shelter for an hour and no one helped him.

"If you see somebody getting attacked at a bus stop, you should help them, shouldn't just stare at them. Nobody called the police, did anything," he said.

He called police later on and filed a report.

Vancouver police confirm they are actively investigating, calling the case a "horrible incident."

His family started an online fundraiser, which can be found here.