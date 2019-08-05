

RCMP divers finished their search of the Nelson River near Gillam, Man. and are taking new measures in the search for B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Manitoba RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team was deployed to Gillam on Saturday, after Mounties say they located a damaged aluminum boat on the shore of the river.

On Monday, however, RCMP posted on Twitter that the search had been completed and that there would be no additional dives.

Their next steps, RCMP wrote, was to set up a roadblock near Sundance, which is a community about a 45-minute drive northeast of Gillam. They did not say why this area was of interest.

The last confirmed sighting of McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, was near Gillam on July 22.

RCMP said the two teens are suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway last month.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.