Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government has approved B.C.'s request to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks made the announcement Tuesday on Parliament Hill.
B.C. is one year into a three-year pilot project that permits possession of small amounts of certain illegal drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. A Health Canada exemption was issued to allow the pilot to proceed.
But last month, Premier David Eby asked Health Canada to recriminalize the use of those drugs in public spaces after facing repeated criticism from politicians, health-care workers and police.
Even with that change, B.C. residents can still possess small amounts of hard drugs, and there will be exceptions allowing people to use illicit substances in private homes, legal shelters and overdose prevention sites.
The province previously tried to make drug use illegal in public places with its own legislation, but the Harm Reduction Nurses Association challenged the bill in court. The change approved by Health Canada gives police the power to step in when they see illicit drug use in public spaces, including inside hospitals, on transit and in parks.
Leading up to Tuesday's announcement, drug user advocates have criticized B.C.'s request.
Corey Ranger, president of the Harm Reduction Nurses Association, said he believes the request was an attempt to "score political points" ahead of a provincial election set for the fall.
"We should work toward solutions like housing and mental health supports and instead, they regressed to the only thing they know, which is punishment," he said.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk
-
