VANCOUVER
    • Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island's west coast

    An earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island on May 10, 2024. (Earthquakes Canada)
    A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.

    Earthquakes Canada said the event happed at 4:44 a.m., about 168 kilometres southwest of Port Alice.

    Officials said there "are no reports of damage, and none would be expected."

    A tsunami also isn't expected, Earthquakes Canada said.

    As of 6:30 a.m., just one person had reported to the federal agency saying they felt shaking from the earthquake, but reported it as "weak."

    A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in a similar area last week. The tremor reported on May 2 was about 206 kilometres from Port Alice. Five people sent reports to Earthquakes Canada saying they felt that event, with most saying the shaking was "weak."  

