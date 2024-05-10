VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victoria police searching for man accused of voyeurism in downtown store

    Victoria police say the victim reported the incident to staff and the suspect fled the area when confronted by the staff member. (VicPD) Victoria police say the victim reported the incident to staff and the suspect fled the area when confronted by the staff member. (VicPD)
    Police in Victoria are appealing to the public to identify a man who allegedly took photos or video of a woman in a change room at a downtown store Wednesday afternoon.

    The Victoria Police Department says officers responded to the retail business on Douglas Street, between Fort and View streets, but the suspect fled when he was confronted by staff.

    Police published surveillance images of the man Friday. He is described as having thick black hair and wearing a plaid jacket with a red and yellow logo with the word 'Blessed' on the back.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250- 995-7654 or report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

