Daily heat records expected to be set in B.C. as temperatures warm up

Daily temperature records are on the verge of being surpassed on Friday as B.C. gets its first taste of summer-like weather.

According to Environment Canada, the Fraser Valley will see temperatures soar into the high 20s with Abbotsford potentially breaking a heat record for May 10.

The weather agency’s figures show the highest temperature was set in 1993 at 25.3 C which is nearly a degree cooler than Friday's forecast.

The Okanagan is expected to see the largest leap with temperatures reaching around 30 C in Kelowna. In comparison, the warmest temperatures recorded by Environment Canada for May 10 in that city was 23.4 C in 2007.

The heat won’t be isolated to the southern areas of the province. Prince George and further north in Dawson Creek are expected to have temperatures spike to the mid 20s.

Both Prince George and Dawson Creek are forecast to break or equal existing Environment Canada daily heat records.

The B.C. government is urging those with pre-existing health issues, seniors, and or, those at risk, to have a plan for the summer-like conditions.

The province advises people to find refuge from the heat in areas like shopping malls, libraries and community centres.