

CTV News Vancouver





Security video released by Manitoba RCMP Friday shows a pair of suspects wanted in connection with three deaths in B.C. at a business in rural Saskatchewan.

Mounties said earlier this week that 19-year-old Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, who is 18, had been seen in Meadow Lake a week after the bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were discovered along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

The video released Friday showed the suspects at what appears to be a hardware store in the Saskatchewan community.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are wanted in connection with the couple's double homicide.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of the UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found near the B.C. community of Dease Lake.

While charges have been laid in the death of Dyck, investigations are still underway in the deaths of Fowler and Deese.

The last confirmed sightings of McLeod and Schmegelsky were in Gillam, Man.

But in an update on Friday, Mounties said someone may have "inadvertently" helped the suspects leave the area.

According to police, investigators will be canvassing the Gillam area door-to-door over the next 72 hours to gather any available information.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is reminding the public to consider McLeod and Schmegelsky dangerous and to immediately contact 911 if they're spotted, rather than approaching the teens.

However, anyone who wants to reach police in the Gillam area needs to call 204-652-2200.

"It is critical that all Canadians remain vigilant," Courchaine said. "We need the public's help."

McLeod is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

Police say they may have changed their appearance.