    • Police launch assault investigation at UVic protest encampment

    Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a demonstration during a visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the University of Victoria, in Saanich, B.C., on Friday, April 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a demonstration during a visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the University of Victoria, in Saanich, B.C., on Friday, April 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.

    Deputy Chief Robert Warren says in a statement the investigation started when special Saanich duty officers at the campus were informed of two alleged incidents earlier this week at the encampment.

    A group of people set up tents in what they called the "People's Park UVic," on May 1 at the university.

    Warren does not describe the nature of the assaults, other than to say police were not called after the first incident, but were requested to help campus security during the second instance.

    He says police will continue to engage with the people involved with the protest encampment and he encourages them to bring forward safety and security questions and concerns.

    Similar encampments have been set up at other B.C. post-secondary institutions and across North America, including some where police have moved in to arrest protesters.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

