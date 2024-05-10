12-year-olds arrested after assault near SkyTrain station caught on camera, police say

Port Moody police say two 12-year-olds were arrested for assault after the department was notified of a video it says was "circulating in the community."

Police said they found out about the video on Tuesday, explaining it showed an assault that happened near Moody Centre Station shortly before 3:30 p.m. the previous day.

"In the video, two male youths are seen assaulting a female youth while bystanders appear to encourage the attack," the Port Moody Police Department said in a statement.

Police weren't notified at the time, but officers identified two 12-year-old suspects and arrested them. They have since been released with conditions, police said.

The motive behind the attack "remains unclear," police said, but it's believed the incident was unprovoked. The victim had minor injuries.

"We are still gathering evidence to support criminal charges," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release. "Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with us is asked to contact our investigators."