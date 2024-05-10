VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 12-year-olds arrested after assault near SkyTrain station caught on camera, police say

    Moody Centre SkyTrain Station is seen in this 2018 photo. (Shutterstock) Moody Centre SkyTrain Station is seen in this 2018 photo. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    Port Moody police say two 12-year-olds were arrested for assault after the department was notified of a video it says was "circulating in the community."

    Police said they found out about the video on Tuesday, explaining it showed an assault that happened near Moody Centre Station shortly before 3:30 p.m. the previous day.

    "In the video, two male youths are seen assaulting a female youth while bystanders appear to encourage the attack," the Port Moody Police Department said in a statement.

    Police weren't notified at the time, but officers identified two 12-year-old suspects and arrested them. They have since been released with conditions, police said.

    The motive behind the attack "remains unclear," police said, but it's believed the incident was unprovoked. The victim had minor injuries.

    "We are still gathering evidence to support criminal charges," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release. "Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with us is asked to contact our investigators." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is basic income, and how would it impact me?

    Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News