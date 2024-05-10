Mother assaulted by stranger while breastfeeding baby in her car: Vancouver police

A man was arrested in East Vancouver Thursday after allegedly entering a car while a mother was breastfeeding her four-month-old boy.

Police said the incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. near Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue.

The woman, who is in her 30s and from Vancouver, was in the backseat of a parked car when a stranger opened the door and got in. The woman's husband and another family member were also in the car at the time.

"The victim and witnesses say the suspect was reaching for and grabbing at the mother and baby," the Vancouver Police Department said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Police said the mother "screamed, held onto the baby, and attempted to fight off the man."

Bystanders intervened and held the 26-year-old suspect until police officers arrived and arrested him. He remains in custody and multiple criminal charges are being recommended, police said, adding the suspect has a history with their department.

"The mother had minor injuries. The baby was unharmed," the VPD's statement said.