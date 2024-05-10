Evacuation alert issued over 2 wildfires burning in northeastern B.C.

An evacuation alert has been issued for an area near Fort Nelson, B.C., due to two out-of-control wildfires burning in the region.

The notices were issued Thursday evening for the properties, "because of the potential danger to life and health," according to the alert issued by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

One fire is burning in the Patry Creek area, about 40 kilometres away from the Alaska Highway and Highway 77 junction. The fire was discovered about a week ago and is about half a hectare in size. BC Wildfire Service officials think the fire was caused by lightning.

A second fire is burning about 60 kilometres east of Fort Nelson, in the Nogah Creek area. That fire, discovered on Sunday, was measured at 2,000 hectares as of Thursday evening. BC Wildfire Service said it's believed the blaze was caused by dry lightning, which means it struck when there wasn't rain nearby.

Officials shared a map of the evacuation alert area, adding the alert was issued to help residents prepare to leave if necessary.

On Thursday, during a news conference about emergency management plans, wildfire officials expressed concern about the hot and windy conditions forecast over the next two days.

A wildfire incident management team has been dispatched to the Fort Nelson area to establish a command centre ahead of the weekend heatwave.

"Ground resources, helicopters, air tankers, unit crews and initial attack crews are being brought in early to add to existing regional resources," Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said.

While Fort Nelson's forecast shows a high of 19 C for Friday, other parts of the province could get closer to 30 C.

"With these heightened temperatures, we may see an increase in wildfire activity, particularly in the northeast," Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, told reporters in Victoria on Thursday.

"I want to encourage everyone, particularly those living in the northeast, to remain vigilant and to be prepared."

