Still haven't made plans for the weekend?

If you're planning to stay in the Vancouver area, many events are planned in the region. From fairs to festivals, here's a quick look.

The annual SeaWheeze Half-Marathon is Saturday. Racers will wind around Vancouver's streets and seawalls from morning until about noon.

There are some road closures in effect, so drivers, take note.

Following the race, the Sunset Festival takes place in Stanley Park. The after-party starts at 2 p.m. and goes until around 10:30 in the Brockton Fields.

There's a Whitecaps game this weekend at BC Place. The team takes on D.C. United, and superstar Wayne Rooney is expected to draw a crowd.

There are not one but two sunflower festivals happening in the Fraser Valley right now.

The Mann Farms Sunflower Festival opened Friday, and features flower-filled fields, farm animals and food.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival opened earlier this month, and invites visitors to take in towering flowers, food trucks, train rides and photo ops.

And while you're out in the Valley, the Chilliwack Corn Maze officially opened Thursday. This year's design marks the 50th anniversary of the Vancouver Canucks, and raises awareness for the Canuck Place Children's Hospice in Abbotsford.

Back in Vancouver, Fair at the PNE starts this weekend. The Beast won't be running as staff wait for a replacement part, but other rides will be available to thrill seekers.

Here's a quick look at the summer concert lineup, some of which are scheduled for this weekend.

Hungry? Check out some of the more unusual foods that will be featured at the fair this year.