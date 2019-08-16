Bring your smart phone, your appetite and your allergy pills if you're not great with goats.

An annual sunflower festival opened Friday, and offers opportunities including what organizers describe as a chance to "cuddle bb goats." There are also other baby animals, the website for the festival says.

The Maan Farms event sure to inspire countless Instagram posts is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors can pass through a field of sunflowers, pick their own blooms in a designated area and snap shots at photo ops "perfectly designed to trend," the Abbotsford farm says.

This weekend, you can bring your dog, and enjoy a glass of wine while overlooking the fields.

The event is free for kids under three, and the farm's Mama Maan will be serving tornado potatoes, samosas and butter chicken.

Tickets can be purchased online for $11.95 on weekdays and $14.95 on weekends. Those who want to pay when they arrive will be charged $14.95 during the week, or $19.95 per person on the weekend.

A ticketholder is granted admission to the sunflower field, corn maze and "Barnyard Adventure Land petting zoo," as well as the zipline. There's also a jumping pillow, giant playfort and tire crawl, the Mann Farms website says.

The family-owned farm started as just a roadside stand in 1982, and grew to provide camps, birthday parties, goat yoga and more over the last 37 years.

It's located on McKenzie Road near Vye Road.

Can't get enough of the sunflowers? There's another festival on in Chilliwack, put on by the creators of the annual tulip festival.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival features more than six acres of giant sunflowers that can grow as higher than 12 feet. There's also a field of dahlias, a show garden, food trucks, train rides and photo ops and props.

Looking for more Fraser Valley farm feels this weekend? The Chilliwack Corn Maze opened Thursday.