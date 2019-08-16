An annual tradition is back in B.C., this time celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Vancouver Canucks.

This year's Chilliwack Corn Maze was designed with the team in mind, and organizers aim to raise money for a charity the team supports.

The 20th annual maze, located on Yale Road West not far from Highway 1, features the team's logo prominently on one side. The number 50 and the logo and text for Canuck Place Children's Hospice make up the other side.

The hospice in Abbotsford provides palliative care for children with life-threatening illnesses.

"Our team of physicians, nurses, counsellors, therapists, staff and volunteers provide medical respite care, pain and symptom management, art, music and recreation therapy, end-of-life care, grief, loss and bereavement counselling. All at no cost," the hospice website says.

Donors make the services it provides possible.

Those who'd like to make a donation can do so online, or they can visit the corn maze on Sept. 14, when all admissions will be donated to Canuck Place.

The 12-acre maze opened Thursday, and tickets can be purchased online until the closing date of Halloween.

The price of admission is $9.75 for kids three to 14, or $11.75 for visitors 15 and older.

It's a tradition at the farm that also features a pumpkin patch, "giant jumping pillow," pedal carts, duck races, an indoor maze and more. Visiting families can admire the animals, ride tractors and tricycles, play on the tire mountain and swing set, build castles in a giant sandbox and warm up by the fire pits.

