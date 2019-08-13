An annual race and subsequent festival is expected to draw crowds to several parts of Vancouver this weekend.

The annual SeaWheeze Half Marathon and Sunset Festival happens Saturday, and while it's a popular event for racers, it may also cause traffic headaches.

From the course that runs through the city to the timing and plans afterwards, here's a quick look at what you should know.



By the numbers

Organizers estimate more than 10,000 runners will take part in the race that passes along the waterfront, through Stanley Park and downtown Vancouver, and into Kitsilano.

The course is 21.1 kilometres, or 13.1 miles. This is the half-marathon's eighth year.

The cost to participate in the sold-out event was $178, including taxes.



Race timing and locations

There's a warm-up planned ahead of the event from Lululemon on Saturday at Jack Poole Plaza from 6:20 to 6:35 a.m.

Runners will then make their way to Hastings and Burrard streets ahead of the 7 a.m. start.

The first winner is expected to cross the finish line around 8 a.m. at Harbour Green Park in Coal Harbour. The marathon will be over by 12:15 p.m.

The Vancouver Convention Centre's ballrooms AB and D will be tied up for related events including a runners' brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Pre-party

An event organizers call a "PreWheeze Party" takes place Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

It includes vendors, yoga, meditation and "a whole lot of surprises."



After-party

The Sunset Festival starts at 2 p.m. and is expected to go until 10:30 it the Brockton Fields in Stanley Park.

The post-race party, open to racers and others, includes DJ Kaskade and electronic music producer Big Wild. It's described as a "three hour long dance party."

Before the dance floor opens, organizers have planned what they're calling "sunset yoga" from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Gates close at 11 p.m.



Road closures

Drivers passing through the affected areas are likely to experience traffic impacts, especially if passing through downtown and Kitsilano. Closures include parts of Cordova, West Hastings, Pender, Granville and Dunsmuir streets.

The Dunsmuir viaduct will also be closed, and some streets will be local access only.

In Kits, parts of Cornwall and Burrard streets will be closed, as will the Burrard Street Bridge.

Other areas to be avoided if possible are Coal Harbour, Chinatown, False Creek and the West End.

For maps of closures, tap the name of the specific neighbourhood: