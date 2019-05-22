TLC, MC Hammer, Beach Boys: PNE announces summer concert lineup
TLC is closing out this year's PNE Summer Night Concerts series with their 25th Anniversary Tour.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 9:45AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 9:52AM PDT
The Pacific National Exhibition has unveiled the lineup for its Summer Night Concerts series, including everyone from MC Hammer to Burton Cummings.
There's something for everyone at this year's PNE Fair, which is opening on Aug. 17 with a performance by Canadian country stars Blue Rodeo and ending on Sept. 2 with TLC's 25th Anniversary Tour.
In between there will be shows by Smokey Robinson, 98 Degrees, The Beach Boys and more.
"Fall back in love with the 90s and dance with Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie and Rob Base," the PNE said in its lineup announcement. "Rock the nights away with ZZ Top, STYX, Billy Idol, Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms."
There are more Canadian performers on the lineup as well, including Burton Cummings and Colin James.
Thousands of tickets to every performance are made available free on show days with the cost of PNE Fair admission. They are available at the PNE Amphitheatre box office or online beginning at 11 a.m. Reserved seats start at $25.
The full lineup includes:
- Blue Rodeo, Aug. 17
- ZZ Top—50th Anniversary Tour, Aug. 18
- 98 Degree, Aug. 20
- Burton Cummings and Band, Aug. 21
- Vince Neil of Motley Crue, Aug. 22
- Smokey Robinson, Aug. 23
- Now's The Time Tour with Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms, Aug. 24
- Style, Aug. 25
- UB40—40th Anniversary Tour, Aug. 27
- Colin James, Aug. 28
- I Love the 90s with Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base, Aug. 29
- Hammer's House Party with MC Hammer and Bobby Brown, Aug. 30
- Billy Idol, Aug. 31
- The Beach Boys, Sept. 1
- TLC—25th Anniversary Tour, Sept. 2