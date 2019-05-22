

The Pacific National Exhibition has unveiled the lineup for its Summer Night Concerts series, including everyone from MC Hammer to Burton Cummings.

There's something for everyone at this year's PNE Fair, which is opening on Aug. 17 with a performance by Canadian country stars Blue Rodeo and ending on Sept. 2 with TLC's 25th Anniversary Tour.

In between there will be shows by Smokey Robinson, 98 Degrees, The Beach Boys and more.

"Fall back in love with the 90s and dance with Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie and Rob Base," the PNE said in its lineup announcement. "Rock the nights away with ZZ Top, STYX, Billy Idol, Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms."

Check out the star-studded line-up we have for this year's PNE FAIR / Summer Night Concerts series.... Who are you most excited to hear? #PNEFAIR https://t.co/JuBjKJEah4 pic.twitter.com/fAvQAqrqoz — PNE Events / Playland (@PNE_Playland) May 22, 2019

There are more Canadian performers on the lineup as well, including Burton Cummings and Colin James.

Thousands of tickets to every performance are made available free on show days with the cost of PNE Fair admission. They are available at the PNE Amphitheatre box office or online beginning at 11 a.m. Reserved seats start at $25.

The full lineup includes: