Justin Trudeau will kick off his election campaign in Vancouver just hours after asking the governor general to dissolve Parliament.

The Liberal leader's request was accepted, marking the start of the 40-day race to voting day.

His plan calls for him to fly immediately from Ottawa to the West Coast for a rally in the riding of Vancouver Kingsway.

Trudeau will join Liberal candidate Tamara Taggart in the riding held by NDP MP Don Davies since 2008.

Green leader Elizabeth May started her campaign in Victoria, where she joined candidates from Vancouver Island and B.C.'s Lower Mainland for an early-morning event.

The NDP's Jagmeet Singh, who serves as MP of the B.C. riding of Burnaby South, started his day in London, Ont.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer planned to split his day between Trois-Rivieres, Que. and a Toronto suburb. Maxime Bernier, of the People's Party of Canada, was also expected to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Election day is Oct. 21.

