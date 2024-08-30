'I would like a refund': Customer unable to reach B.C. company offering supercar experiences

Scenic Rush launched in 2014 offering an experience of a lifetime – a chance to drive a supercar such as a Lamborghini or Ferrari on B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway.

That's why Delia Emelyanov thought it would be a great idea to purchase a $1,000 gift card to the West Vancouver business for her husband last May.

"It was supposed to be exchanged for a four-hour driving experience where you drive four supercars on the Sea to Sky Highway up to Squamish and back," said Emelyanov.

But when the couple went to book a tour for this fall, she couldn’t get ahold of the company.

"We had gone on the website before to browse on the calendar, and now … when we type in the website it says, 'Website expired.' It says it doesn't exist anymore,” said Emelyanov. “I feel like a fool, like I’ve been scammed."

A message that appeared on ScenicRush.com/rentals as of Aug. 30, 2024.

She also tried calling the company's phone number but was taken right to its voicemail.

"A thousand bucks just went 'poof,'" she said. "I would like a refund."

CTV News went to the address listed on Google – 5575 Marine Dr. – but instead of an office space for Scenic Rush, found a daycare and restaurant.

Emelyanov doesn’t appear to be alone in her complaint. A recent Facebook post about Scenic Rush also has a customer claiming they couldn’t get reach the company after booking a tour.

Scenic Rush has a “D+” grade with the Better Business Bureau, a rating the organization considers very low. The BBB advised potential customers to be cautious.

“Scenic Rush is not a BBB-accredited business," said Neesha Hothi, a communication and marketing director with the BBB in the Lower Mainland and Yukon. "We also have an unresolved complaint, (meaning) a consumer has come to us with a complaint and we have not received feedback from the company."

Hothi said consumers can escalate their concern if they feel it is outside the BBB’s scope.

“That could mean mediation, arbitration, and we’ll help facilitate that,” she said. “We can’t slap a sanction on a business but we do work with Consumer Protection B.C.”

The considerable amount of money that Emelyanov spent has her considering going to the RCMP if she doesn’t hear back.

CTV News contacted Thomas Boecker, who helped launch Scenic Rush in 2014, but was told Zerosa Group is the current owner and that he is no longer employed by the company.

Zerosa Group told CTV News it is not involved with Scenic Rush either, and has been unable to reach the business as well.