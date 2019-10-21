VANCOUVER – As the results from the 2019 election are finalized, some clear winners and losers have emerged in British Columbia.

Andrew Scheer's Conservatives managed to increase their seat count in the province by eight ridings on Monday – mostly at the expense of Justin Trudeau's Liberals. The party also took one seat from Jagmeet Singh's NDP.

With results in for all 42 ridings, the Tories have 17 seats, while the Liberals and NDP have 11 each. The Greens maintain their two ridings, while Independent Jody Wilson-Raybould managed to hold onto her seat in Vancouver Granville.

In the 2015 federal election, the Liberals won a historic 17 seats in B.C. – the most in the party's history.

The NDP claimed 14, the Tories took 10 and the Green party took just one. Byelections brought the Liberal count to 18, Conservatives to nine, Green to two and the NDP to 13 heading into Monday's vote.
 

Landslide wins across B.C.

The steepest lead based on initial results was in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.

Conservative incumbent Bob Zimmer had a 57.2 per cent lead over Liberal runner-up Mavis Erickson. With 92.3 per cent of polls in, Zimmer had 34,125 votes compared to Erickson's 5,846.

Other winners with a lead of more than 30 per cent were Conservative Todd Doherty, in Cariboo-Prince George, and the NDP's Jenny Kwan in Vancouver East.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May had just under 30 per cent of the vote in her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

Chilliwack-Hope's Conservative candidate Mark Strahl had a lead of 28 per cent as of 10:30 p.m., and Conservative Mel Arnold had a lead of 26 per cent in North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Don Davies, NDP candidate for Vancouver Kingsway, had a lead over his Liberal opponent of about 25 per cent.
 

Tight races

While many of B.C.'s ridings were called within a couple of hours, a few were neck-and-neck late into the night. The ridings of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam and Port Moody-Coquitlam were both won by fewer than 350 votes.

That's not quite a slim enough margin to trigger an automatic recount – but it's close.

The next closest riding was South Okanagan-West Kootenay, which NDP candidate Richard Cannings won with a lead of 722 votes, or 1.1 per cent of the total count.

Here are the results from all 42 of B.C.'s ridings:

Abbotsford
2015 incumbent: Ed Fast, Conservative
2019 winner: Ed Fast, Conservative
 

Burnaby North-Seymour
2015 incumbent: Terry Beech, Liberal
2019 winner: Terry Beech, Liberal


Burnaby South
2019 byelection incumbent: Jagmeet Singh, NDP
2019 federal election winner: Jagmeet Singh, NDP


Cariboo-Prince George
2015 incumbent: Todd Doherty, Conservative
2019 winner: Todd Doherty, Conservative
 

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
2015 incumbent: Dan Albas, Conservative
2019 winner: Dan Albas, Conservative
 

Chilliwack-Hope
2015 incumbent: Mark Strahl, Conservative
2019 winner: Mark Strahl, Conservative
 

Cloverdale-Langley City
2015 incumbent: John Aldag, Liberal
2019 winner: Tamara Jansen, Conservative
 

Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam
2015 incumbent: Ron McKinnon, Liberal
2019 winner: Ron McKinnon, Liberal (within 340 votes)
 

Courtenay-Alberni
2015 incumbent: Gord Johns, NDP
2019 winner: Gord Johns, NDP
 

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
2015 incumbent: Alistair MacGregor, NDP
2019 winner: Alistair MacGregor, NDP
 

Delta
2015 incumbent: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal
2019 winner: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal
 

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
2015 incumbent: Randall Garrison, NDP
2019 winner: Randall Garrison, NDP
 

Fleetwood-Port Kells
2015 incumbent: Ken Hardie, Liberal
2019 winner: Ken Hardie, Liberal
 

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo
2015 incumbent: Cathy McLeod, Conservative
2019 winner: Cathy McLeod, Conservative


Kelowna-Lake Country
2015 incumbent: Stephen Fuhr, Liberal
2019 winner: Tracy Gray, Conservative


Kootenay-Columbia
2015 incumbent: Wayne Stetski, NDP
2019 winner: Rob Morrison, Conservative
 

Langley-Aldergrove
2015 winner: Mark Warawa, Conservative
2019 winner: Tako Van Popta, Conservative
 

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
2015 incumbent: Jati Sidhu, Liberal
2019 winner: Brad Vis, Conservative
 

Nanaimo-Ladysmith
2019 byelection incumbent: Paul Manly, Green
2019 federal election winner: Paul Manly, Green
 

New Westminster-Burnaby
2015 incumbent: Peter Julian, NDP
2019 winner: Peter Julian, NDP
 

North Island-Powell River
2015 incumbent: Rachel Blaney, NDP
2019 winner: Rachel Blaney, NDP
 

North Okanagan-Shuswap
2015 incumbent: Mel Arnold, Conservative
2019 winner: Mel Arnold, Conservative
 

North Vancouver
2015 incumbent: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal
2019 winner: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal
 

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge
2015 incumbent: Dan Ruimy, Liberal
2019 winner: Marc Dalton, Conservative
 

Port Moody-Coquitlam
2015 winner: Fin Donnelly, NDP
2019 winner: Nelly Shin, Conservative
 

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies
2015 incumbent: Bob Zimmer, Conservative
2019 winner: Bob Zimmer, Conservative
 

Richmond Centre
2015 incumbent: Alice Wong, Conservative
2019 winner: Alice Wong, Conservative
 

Saanich-Gulf Islands
2015 incumbent: Elizabeth May, Green
2019 winner: Elizabeth May, Green
 

Skeena-Bulkley Valley
2015 winner: Nathan Cullen, NDP
2019 winner: Taylor Bachrach, NDP
 

South Okanagan-West Kootenay
2015 incumbent: Richard Cannings, NDP
2019 winner: Richard Cannings, NDP
 

South Surrey-White Rock
2015 incumbent: Gordie Hogg, Liberal
2019 winner: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative
 

Steveston-Richmond East
2015 incumbent: Joe Peschisolido, Liberal
2019 winner: Kenny Chiu, Conservative


Surrey Centre
2015 incumbent: Randeep Sarai, Liberal
2019 winner: Randeep Sarai, Liberal
 

Surrey-Newton
2015 incumbent: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal
2019 winner: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal
 

Vancouver Centre
2015 incumbent: Hedy Fry, Liberal
2019 winner: Hedy Fry, Liberal
 

Vancouver East
2015 incumbent: Jenny Kwan, NDP
2019 winner: Jenny Kwan, NDP
 

Vancouver Granville
2015 incumbent: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Liberal at time of election
2019 winner: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Independent
 

Vancouver Kingsway
2015 incumbent: Don Davies, NDP
2019 winner: Don Davies, NDP


Vancouver Quadra
2015 incumbent: Joyce Murray, Liberal
2019 winner: Joyce Murray, Liberal
 

Vancouver South
2015 incumbent: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal
2019 winner: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal
 

Victoria
2015 winner: Murray Rankin, NDP
2019 winner: Laurel Collins, NDP
 

West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country
2015 winner: Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Liberal
2019 winner: Patrick Weiler, Liberal

