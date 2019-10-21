VANCOUVER – As the results from the 2019 election are finalized, some clear winners and losers have emerged in British Columbia.
Andrew Scheer's Conservatives managed to increase their seat count in the province by eight ridings on Monday – mostly at the expense of Justin Trudeau's Liberals. The party also took one seat from Jagmeet Singh's NDP.
With results in for all 42 ridings, the Tories have 17 seats, while the Liberals and NDP have 11 each. The Greens maintain their two ridings, while Independent Jody Wilson-Raybould managed to hold onto her seat in Vancouver Granville.
In the 2015 federal election, the Liberals won a historic 17 seats in B.C. – the most in the party's history.
The NDP claimed 14, the Tories took 10 and the Green party took just one. Byelections brought the Liberal count to 18, Conservatives to nine, Green to two and the NDP to 13 heading into Monday's vote.
Landslide wins across B.C.
The steepest lead based on initial results was in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.
Conservative incumbent Bob Zimmer had a 57.2 per cent lead over Liberal runner-up Mavis Erickson. With 92.3 per cent of polls in, Zimmer had 34,125 votes compared to Erickson's 5,846.
Other winners with a lead of more than 30 per cent were Conservative Todd Doherty, in Cariboo-Prince George, and the NDP's Jenny Kwan in Vancouver East.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May had just under 30 per cent of the vote in her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.
Chilliwack-Hope's Conservative candidate Mark Strahl had a lead of 28 per cent as of 10:30 p.m., and Conservative Mel Arnold had a lead of 26 per cent in North Okanagan-Shuswap.
Don Davies, NDP candidate for Vancouver Kingsway, had a lead over his Liberal opponent of about 25 per cent.
Tight races
While many of B.C.'s ridings were called within a couple of hours, a few were neck-and-neck late into the night. The ridings of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam and Port Moody-Coquitlam were both won by fewer than 350 votes.
That's not quite a slim enough margin to trigger an automatic recount – but it's close.
The next closest riding was South Okanagan-West Kootenay, which NDP candidate Richard Cannings won with a lead of 722 votes, or 1.1 per cent of the total count.
Here are the results from all 42 of B.C.'s ridings:
Abbotsford
2015 incumbent: Ed Fast, Conservative
2019 winner: Ed Fast, Conservative
Burnaby North-Seymour
2015 incumbent: Terry Beech, Liberal
2019 winner: Terry Beech, Liberal
Burnaby South
2019 byelection incumbent: Jagmeet Singh, NDP
2019 federal election winner: Jagmeet Singh, NDP
Cariboo-Prince George
2015 incumbent: Todd Doherty, Conservative
2019 winner: Todd Doherty, Conservative
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
2015 incumbent: Dan Albas, Conservative
2019 winner: Dan Albas, Conservative
Chilliwack-Hope
2015 incumbent: Mark Strahl, Conservative
2019 winner: Mark Strahl, Conservative
Cloverdale-Langley City
2015 incumbent: John Aldag, Liberal
2019 winner: Tamara Jansen, Conservative
Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam
2015 incumbent: Ron McKinnon, Liberal
2019 winner: Ron McKinnon, Liberal (within 340 votes)
Courtenay-Alberni
2015 incumbent: Gord Johns, NDP
2019 winner: Gord Johns, NDP
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
2015 incumbent: Alistair MacGregor, NDP
2019 winner: Alistair MacGregor, NDP
Delta
2015 incumbent: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal
2019 winner: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
2015 incumbent: Randall Garrison, NDP
2019 winner: Randall Garrison, NDP
Fleetwood-Port Kells
2015 incumbent: Ken Hardie, Liberal
2019 winner: Ken Hardie, Liberal
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo
2015 incumbent: Cathy McLeod, Conservative
2019 winner: Cathy McLeod, Conservative
Kelowna-Lake Country
2015 incumbent: Stephen Fuhr, Liberal
2019 winner: Tracy Gray, Conservative
Kootenay-Columbia
2015 incumbent: Wayne Stetski, NDP
2019 winner: Rob Morrison, Conservative
Langley-Aldergrove
2015 winner: Mark Warawa, Conservative
2019 winner: Tako Van Popta, Conservative
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
2015 incumbent: Jati Sidhu, Liberal
2019 winner: Brad Vis, Conservative
Nanaimo-Ladysmith
2019 byelection incumbent: Paul Manly, Green
2019 federal election winner: Paul Manly, Green
New Westminster-Burnaby
2015 incumbent: Peter Julian, NDP
2019 winner: Peter Julian, NDP
North Island-Powell River
2015 incumbent: Rachel Blaney, NDP
2019 winner: Rachel Blaney, NDP
North Okanagan-Shuswap
2015 incumbent: Mel Arnold, Conservative
2019 winner: Mel Arnold, Conservative
North Vancouver
2015 incumbent: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal
2019 winner: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge
2015 incumbent: Dan Ruimy, Liberal
2019 winner: Marc Dalton, Conservative
Port Moody-Coquitlam
2015 winner: Fin Donnelly, NDP
2019 winner: Nelly Shin, Conservative
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies
2015 incumbent: Bob Zimmer, Conservative
2019 winner: Bob Zimmer, Conservative
Richmond Centre
2015 incumbent: Alice Wong, Conservative
2019 winner: Alice Wong, Conservative
Saanich-Gulf Islands
2015 incumbent: Elizabeth May, Green
2019 winner: Elizabeth May, Green
Skeena-Bulkley Valley
2015 winner: Nathan Cullen, NDP
2019 winner: Taylor Bachrach, NDP
South Okanagan-West Kootenay
2015 incumbent: Richard Cannings, NDP
2019 winner: Richard Cannings, NDP
South Surrey-White Rock
2015 incumbent: Gordie Hogg, Liberal
2019 winner: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative
Steveston-Richmond East
2015 incumbent: Joe Peschisolido, Liberal
2019 winner: Kenny Chiu, Conservative
Surrey Centre
2015 incumbent: Randeep Sarai, Liberal
2019 winner: Randeep Sarai, Liberal
Surrey-Newton
2015 incumbent: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal
2019 winner: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal
Vancouver Centre
2015 incumbent: Hedy Fry, Liberal
2019 winner: Hedy Fry, Liberal
Vancouver East
2015 incumbent: Jenny Kwan, NDP
2019 winner: Jenny Kwan, NDP
Vancouver Granville
2015 incumbent: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Liberal at time of election
2019 winner: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Independent
Vancouver Kingsway
2015 incumbent: Don Davies, NDP
2019 winner: Don Davies, NDP
Vancouver Quadra
2015 incumbent: Joyce Murray, Liberal
2019 winner: Joyce Murray, Liberal
Vancouver South
2015 incumbent: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal
2019 winner: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal
Victoria
2015 winner: Murray Rankin, NDP
2019 winner: Laurel Collins, NDP
West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country
2015 winner: Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Liberal
2019 winner: Patrick Weiler, Liberal
