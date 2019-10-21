VANCOUVER – As the results from the 2019 election are finalized, some clear winners and losers have emerged in British Columbia.

Andrew Scheer's Conservatives managed to increase their seat count in the province by eight ridings on Monday – mostly at the expense of Justin Trudeau's Liberals. The party also took one seat from Jagmeet Singh's NDP.

With results in for all 42 ridings, the Tories have 17 seats, while the Liberals and NDP have 11 each. The Greens maintain their two ridings, while Independent Jody Wilson-Raybould managed to hold onto her seat in Vancouver Granville.

In the 2015 federal election, the Liberals won a historic 17 seats in B.C. – the most in the party's history.

The NDP claimed 14, the Tories took 10 and the Green party took just one. Byelections brought the Liberal count to 18, Conservatives to nine, Green to two and the NDP to 13 heading into Monday's vote.



Landslide wins across B.C.

The steepest lead based on initial results was in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.

Conservative incumbent Bob Zimmer had a 57.2 per cent lead over Liberal runner-up Mavis Erickson. With 92.3 per cent of polls in, Zimmer had 34,125 votes compared to Erickson's 5,846.

Other winners with a lead of more than 30 per cent were Conservative Todd Doherty, in Cariboo-Prince George, and the NDP's Jenny Kwan in Vancouver East.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May had just under 30 per cent of the vote in her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

Chilliwack-Hope's Conservative candidate Mark Strahl had a lead of 28 per cent as of 10:30 p.m., and Conservative Mel Arnold had a lead of 26 per cent in North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Don Davies, NDP candidate for Vancouver Kingsway, had a lead over his Liberal opponent of about 25 per cent.



Tight races

While many of B.C.'s ridings were called within a couple of hours, a few were neck-and-neck late into the night. The ridings of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam and Port Moody-Coquitlam were both won by fewer than 350 votes.

That's not quite a slim enough margin to trigger an automatic recount – but it's close.

The next closest riding was South Okanagan-West Kootenay, which NDP candidate Richard Cannings won with a lead of 722 votes, or 1.1 per cent of the total count.

Here are the results from all 42 of B.C.'s ridings:

Abbotsford

2015 incumbent: Ed Fast, Conservative

2019 winner: Ed Fast, Conservative



Burnaby North-Seymour

2015 incumbent: Terry Beech, Liberal

2019 winner: Terry Beech, Liberal



Burnaby South

2019 byelection incumbent: Jagmeet Singh, NDP

2019 federal election winner: Jagmeet Singh, NDP



Cariboo-Prince George

2015 incumbent: Todd Doherty, Conservative

2019 winner: Todd Doherty, Conservative



Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

2015 incumbent: Dan Albas, Conservative

2019 winner: Dan Albas, Conservative



Chilliwack-Hope

2015 incumbent: Mark Strahl, Conservative

2019 winner: Mark Strahl, Conservative



Cloverdale-Langley City

2015 incumbent: John Aldag, Liberal

2019 winner: Tamara Jansen, Conservative



Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam

2015 incumbent: Ron McKinnon, Liberal

2019 winner: Ron McKinnon, Liberal (within 340 votes)



Courtenay-Alberni

2015 incumbent: Gord Johns, NDP

2019 winner: Gord Johns, NDP



Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

2015 incumbent: Alistair MacGregor, NDP

2019 winner: Alistair MacGregor, NDP



Delta

2015 incumbent: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal

2019 winner: Carla Qualtrough, Liberal



Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

2015 incumbent: Randall Garrison, NDP

2019 winner: Randall Garrison, NDP



Fleetwood-Port Kells

2015 incumbent: Ken Hardie, Liberal

2019 winner: Ken Hardie, Liberal



Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

2015 incumbent: Cathy McLeod, Conservative

2019 winner: Cathy McLeod, Conservative



Kelowna-Lake Country

2015 incumbent: Stephen Fuhr, Liberal

2019 winner: Tracy Gray, Conservative



Kootenay-Columbia

2015 incumbent: Wayne Stetski, NDP

2019 winner: Rob Morrison, Conservative



Langley-Aldergrove

2015 winner: Mark Warawa, Conservative

2019 winner: Tako Van Popta, Conservative



Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

2015 incumbent: Jati Sidhu, Liberal

2019 winner: Brad Vis, Conservative



Nanaimo-Ladysmith

2019 byelection incumbent: Paul Manly, Green

2019 federal election winner: Paul Manly, Green



New Westminster-Burnaby

2015 incumbent: Peter Julian, NDP

2019 winner: Peter Julian, NDP



North Island-Powell River

2015 incumbent: Rachel Blaney, NDP

2019 winner: Rachel Blaney, NDP



North Okanagan-Shuswap

2015 incumbent: Mel Arnold, Conservative

2019 winner: Mel Arnold, Conservative



North Vancouver

2015 incumbent: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal

2019 winner: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal



Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

2015 incumbent: Dan Ruimy, Liberal

2019 winner: Marc Dalton, Conservative



Port Moody-Coquitlam

2015 winner: Fin Donnelly, NDP

2019 winner: Nelly Shin, Conservative



Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

2015 incumbent: Bob Zimmer, Conservative

2019 winner: Bob Zimmer, Conservative



Richmond Centre

2015 incumbent: Alice Wong, Conservative

2019 winner: Alice Wong, Conservative



Saanich-Gulf Islands

2015 incumbent: Elizabeth May, Green

2019 winner: Elizabeth May, Green



Skeena-Bulkley Valley

2015 winner: Nathan Cullen, NDP

2019 winner: Taylor Bachrach, NDP



South Okanagan-West Kootenay

2015 incumbent: Richard Cannings, NDP

2019 winner: Richard Cannings, NDP



South Surrey-White Rock

2015 incumbent: Gordie Hogg, Liberal

2019 winner: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative



Steveston-Richmond East

2015 incumbent: Joe Peschisolido, Liberal

2019 winner: Kenny Chiu, Conservative



Surrey Centre

2015 incumbent: Randeep Sarai, Liberal

2019 winner: Randeep Sarai, Liberal



Surrey-Newton

2015 incumbent: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal

2019 winner: Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal



Vancouver Centre

2015 incumbent: Hedy Fry, Liberal

2019 winner: Hedy Fry, Liberal



Vancouver East

2015 incumbent: Jenny Kwan, NDP

2019 winner: Jenny Kwan, NDP



Vancouver Granville

2015 incumbent: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Liberal at time of election

2019 winner: Jody Wilson-Raybould, Independent



Vancouver Kingsway

2015 incumbent: Don Davies, NDP

2019 winner: Don Davies, NDP



Vancouver Quadra

2015 incumbent: Joyce Murray, Liberal

2019 winner: Joyce Murray, Liberal



Vancouver South

2015 incumbent: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal

2019 winner: Harjit Sajjan, Liberal



Victoria

2015 winner: Murray Rankin, NDP

2019 winner: Laurel Collins, NDP



West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

2015 winner: Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Liberal

2019 winner: Patrick Weiler, Liberal

