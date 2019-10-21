VANCOUVER – South Surrey White Rock has voted out incumbent Liberal Gordie Hogg in favour of Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

The CTV News Decision desk has declared Findlay the winner, with the Liberals falling into second.

Historically speaking, former mayor Hogg was considered an underdog. Until his byelection victory in December 2017, no Liberal had represented any part of the frequently redrawn riding since the 1940s.

Hogg narrowly emerged victorious in that byelection, claiming 47.4 per cent of the vote to Findlay's 42.3.

That said, both elections since the electoral district's current boundaries were drawn in 2013 have been close Liberal-Conservative contests.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday