Police release new details in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Merritt, B.C.

Police have released new details in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the B.C. Interior last month, expanding the timeline of when they believe the man was struck by the still unidentified vehicle.

The B.C. Highway Patrol, in an update Thursday, said investigators now believe the deadly crash may have occurred as early as Aug. 25 and as late as 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 30, when the man's body was discovered along Highway 5 in Merritt.

Police had previously said they believed the crash happened some time between sunset on Aug. 27 and the evening of Aug. 30.

The update also said collision analysts have determined the man was most likely struck by a southbound vehicle as it approached Exit 286 on Highway 5.

The man, who police have not publicly identified, was wearing a grey hoodie and black track pants when he was discovered.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed a man matching that description in the area between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 to contact police.

"There were a lot of vehicles coming through the area with dashcam," B.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Melissa Jongema said in a statement Thursday.

"It is extremely important that even if your dashcam seems to be irrelevant that you contact B.C. Highway Patrol at 250-378-4262 because any and all information can help narrow down the timeline of when this incident occurred."