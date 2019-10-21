VANCOUVER - If students had the vote, they'd have elected a Liberal government, but in B.C., local kids leaned further to the left.

Student Vote Canada 2019, put on in part by Elections Canada, lets minors cast their ballots for election candidates running in their school's electoral district. Elementary, middle and high schools can sign up to participate at no cost.

The results are then posted when polls close.

Across Canada, the Liberals "won" 110 seats, while the NDP got 99 and the Conservatives finished with 94. The Greens won 28 seats, and the Bloc Quebecois had nine.

Broken down by popular vote, the results were slightly different, with the NDP in hot pursuit of the Liberals at 24.75 and 25.11 per cent of the vote, respectively.



But if the results were up to minors in B.C. alone, the NDP would have won. Nearly 60 per cent of seats went orange in B.C. high schools.

The NDP "won" 24 seats, Conservatives got 10, and the Greens got eight.

Interestingly, the Liberal party won no seats in B.C.

Looking at percentage of votes overall, the Greens actually had the second-largest support base at 24.5 per cent. The winning NDP had 29.45 per cent, Conservatives had 20.85 per cent, and the Liberals had 16.5 per cent.



Ridings that changed hands in the hypothetical race included Abbotsford, Burnaby North-Seymour, Cloverdale-Langley, Fleetwood-Port Kells, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, Steveston-Richmond East, Surrey Centre and Surrey-Newton.

In the City of Vancouver, students chose to shake up Vancouver Centre, Vancouver Granville, Vancouver Quadra and Vancouver South.

All graphics from Student Vote.