

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Leaders of the First Nations Summit say election of a minority Liberal government indicates Canadians are not confident enough to give any party the largest share of sitting members.

First Nations Summit political executive member Robert Phillips says that means the Liberals, who hold 157 seats, must work with other parties to gain confidence and make changes that benefit Canadians, and especially Indigenous peoples.

He says last night's results could be in the best interests of Aboriginals across the country because the Liberals and NDP -- the party likely to hold the balance of power -- provided the most detailed platforms tailored to Indigenous issues.

Phillips calls on the Liberals, New Democrats and Greens to honour commitments they announced during the election campaign and to work with Indigenous leaders and communities to implement those plans.