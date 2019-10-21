VANCOUVER – Jody Wilson-Raybould has kept her seat in Vancouver Granville as an Independent.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Wilson-Raybould the winner of the contentious seat with about 31 per cent of the votes and 190 of 205 polls reporting. The incumbent was ousted from her party in the midst of the federal government's SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Behind Wilson-Raybould came Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed.

In 2015, then-Liberal candidate Wilson-Raybould became the first MP of the predominantly English-speaking riding, which was created in 2012. She won with nearly 44 per cent of the votes.

The decision to remove Wilson-Raybould from the party came in the midst of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, when she alleged she was pressured by the prime minister to intervene in a criminal case against the corporation.

In May, however, Wilson-Raybould announced she would run for re-election as an Independent.

"We sometimes hear that politics is a team sport, that politics is a blood sport," Wilson-Raybould said when she announced she was running.

"I do believe in the importance of a strong team, but I'm not sure that there has to be any blood involved. And it is far too serious a business to call it a sport -- after all, it is the lives of people and our future that is at stake."