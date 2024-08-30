Vancouver family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin in front yard

A family's front yard has been turning heads in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood – because of one giant addition that's taken root in the garden.

The pumpkin, which Mike and Joanna Polay lovingly refer to as their third child, weighs more than 1,000 pounds.

“You never see anybody upset when they see a giant pumpkin,” said Mike, an urban farmer.

Tending to the pumpkin, named Orangina, is a full-time job. Mike said it’s watered twice daily, and fed with compost and manure every few days.

Joanna said her husband usually spends most of his time in the family’s garden.

“He claims an hour,” she said. “Lets just say time flies when you’re having fun.”

“My kids will tell you, I spend more time with the pumpkin than them sometimes,” Mike said.

The dedication is all in preparation for a pumpkin weigh-off at Krause Berry Farms in October.

Last year, the family competed for the first time and placed 10th.

The pumpkin had to be forklifted off their lawn, a stressful experience for the Polays' 11-year-old son, Logan.

“I’m like ‘This is going to be hard to pull off,’” he said. ‘When we were lifting it the last day – lots of pressure, it was crazy."

Orangina isn’t the only thing eye-catching in the front yard of their Dunbar home. Sunflowers tower above the sidewalk, reaching 20 feet high.

“Seeds are meant to grow,” Mike said. “All you have to do is give them a little soil, some sunshine, a little bit of water, and you’ll be amazed what you get.”

Over the years, the Polays have transformed their lawn into a fruit and vegetable garden.

“Why are we wasting this valuable land that we have?” Mike said. “It’s such productive land in our city.”

The urban garden has inspired others to do the same, and provided a unique way to connect with neighbours.

Nine-year-old Ellie Polay said it’s brought the community together.

“Lots of people come here and say, ‘Wow’ in their different languages and come to visit this,” she said. “We always offer them vegetables and fruits, and they’re always so welcoming.”

The days of tending to Orangina are winding down. In about five weeks, the Polays will compete again in the weigh-off.

“I think this year it’s going to be 1,200 (pounds),” Logan said. “And I think it has a good shot of making the top five.”

One might think it’s obvious what to do next with Orangina.

“People ask me after, ‘Do you eat it?’” Mike said. “It’s like eating my children. I can’t eat this pumpkin!”

After the competition, the pumpkin will be on display at a local grocery store.