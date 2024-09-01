Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says

A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.

The two-year-old whale named Crochet was hit by the Island Aurora, an 80-metre ferry that travels between Port McNeill, Sointula and Alert Bay.

The Port McNeill-based Marine Education and Research Society says the whale suffered a gash on its upper right fluke (tail) and bruising on its right side.

“After monitoring for three hours, we believe Crochet is likely to survive,” the society wrote on social media Friday.

The collision happened when the whale unexpectedly emerged less than 20 metres from the boat, BC Ferries communications director Jeff Groot said a statement to CTV News.

“Our crew quickly followed protocols, stopping the vessel's propellers to prevent further harm,” he wrote.

He added that it’s standard practice for BC Ferries vessels to slow down when whales are in their path.

BC Ferries says it reported the incident to local researchers, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the 'Namgis First Nation.

“Through the quick action and ethics of the vessel operators from BC Ferries, there was an optimal opportunity to know who the whale is, monitor their welfare, and learn from this accident to reduce the threat of vessel strikes,” MERS wrote.

“Our respect to BC Ferries for being leaders in ensuring there is transparency around vessel strikes and working collaboratively to reduce the threat.”

The research society said it will continue to monitor Crochet’s wellbeing.

It noted that Crochet’s sibling, a calf named Auger born this year, was also hit by a smaller boat on Aug. 15. While that whale was scratched, researchers say it will survive too.