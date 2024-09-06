Video shows suspects in Surrey, B.C., arson that killed family pet

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Surrey, B.C., arson that damaged a family's home – and killed one of their pets.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Grosvenor Road in the early morning hours of June 29, dousing a fire that caused significant damage to the roof of the property.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said all the residents managed to escape safely – but that "sadly, one of the family pets did not make it out and perished in the fire."

Investigators have since obtained surveillance video showing two suspects who allegedly ignited a pile of belongings near the home, causing it to catch fire.

The RCMP said both suspects were wearing dark-coloured hoodies, dark pants and dark shoes. Authorities described one as having a medium build and the other – who was riding a BMX-style bicycle – as having a heavy build.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident, or dash-cam video taken in the 14000 block of Grosvenor around the time of the fire, to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.