'Travel expected to be hazardous': Metro Vancouver warned of dense fog in weather advisory

Fog in Vancouver is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) Fog in Vancouver is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years.

Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine

The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, though embassy staff will remain in place. In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that the government has decided to 'temporarily withdraw' the children of embassy staff if they are under the age of 18, as well as family members accompanying them.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener