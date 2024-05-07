4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.

Just before 7 p.m., someone reported shots fired in a motel parking enclosure in the 500 block of Columbia Street. Mounties said they found a man with “visible injuries” and a vehicle damaged by gunshots. A silver car fled the scene.

“This latest incident is believed to be a result of the ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers, which was also responsible for a series of targeted shootings reported this weekend,” Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe with the Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported in the previous three shootings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Two suspects have been arrested.

“As our teams continue their efforts, we’re asking residents to please be aware that these targeted attacks are occurring in public settings and present an increased risk to safety,” said Weibe in the release.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment has multiple resources working tirelessly to advance these investigations and is asking the public to work with us by being aware of their surroundings and being vigilant in reporting suspicious occurrences or suspected criminal activities that could be related.”

Police said they found an abandoned grey Honda Civic on Ord Road around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, and seized it as part of the investigation into Monday’s shooting.

“The circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up abandoned are suspicious for reasons that are part of the ongoing investigation,” Wiebe said in another Tuesday release.

Police are asking the public to review dash camera and CCTV video to check for a 2000s-model Honda Civic.

In addition, Mounties released surveillance camera stills of the suspect in the most recent shooting. They described him as a 5’10” to 6-foot man with a “lean build” and “hunch to his upper back.” The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat with a white decal on the front; a black jacket with a “sheen”; dark joggers; black gloves with a red trim around the cuff and sunglasses.

Anyone with video or information related to any of the four shots fired incidents is urged to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.