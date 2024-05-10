VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. halts new jade mining in northwest, five-year transition for existing operations

    British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year transition period for existing operators. Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. (Tahltan Central Government) British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year transition period for existing operators. Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. (Tahltan Central Government)
    Share

    British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators.

    A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake.

    It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm and disturbance.

    The ministry says mining activities on new tenures must stop immediately, while existing tenure holders may continue operating for five years with "enhanced regulatory requirements," allowing them "adequate time to wind down."

    In addition to environmental harms, the ministry says jade mining has posed significant challenges when it comes to permitting, compliance and enforcement in northwestern B.C., where many sites are only accessible by helicopter.

    The province says the order is limited to jade mining in that region, and it does not affect other kinds of mining or jade tenures elsewhere in B.C.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News