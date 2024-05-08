Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'

After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.

Kamloops RCMP issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, saying a recent uptick in violence in the city is related to "an organized crime conflict" and is causing "an increased risk to public safety."

Police said a series of shots fired reports, arsons and other "targeted criminal acts" are believed to be connected to the conflict.

"The two men who appear to be at the centre of the conflict have been warned about the risk to themselves, but recent events also lead us to be fearful for the safety of the public at large who may live or be near the men or their associates who are being targeted as a result of their criminal activities," said Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Kamloops detachment, in a news release.

"Without going into detail due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, some of these incidents occurred in public venues and have included a misidentified target."

Police said they're releasing the men's names and photos "in the interest of public safety," and they're asking the public to "avoid interaction" with the men or "their associates."

The men are 40-year-old Cameron Ronald Cole and 25-year-old Justin Christopher Hunt.

"Kamloops RCMP investigators are expecting the violence to continue as both individuals maintain their presence in the community," police said in their release.