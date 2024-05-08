Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
It's called Project 84,000, and is intended to depict the number of steelhead and trout that died in a massive fish kill in the drought-stricken Cowichan River on southern Vancouver Island last year.
Jennifer Shepherd has been managing the project, which involves a series of gatherings in the community to create the rubbings that will go on display later this year in what will be an art event, an environmental awareness campaign and an act of mourning for the fish killed last July.
“The enormity of the loss was something that really struck me," said Shepherd, a community researcher with water sustainability group Xwulqw’selu Connections, who said the project aimed to help people comprehend the scale of the loss of life.
"It felt really tragic and sad to me, and I thought this would be a good idea for us to mark together in the community, for us to really honour and acknowledge,” said Shepherd.
Scientists and others like Shepherd worry that climate change and the threat of another year of drought could have further dire consequences for populations of salmon, trout and other fish in B.C.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says climate change is affecting every stage of the life cycle for Pacific salmon, while the B.C. government warns that drought can dry up fish streams, delay spawning migrations and kill fish in warm water. Vulnerable species include salmon and trout but also endangered species such as the Nooksack dace and Salish sucker, the B.C. government says.
About 40 per cent of the province is already at drought level three, four or five, meaning drought impacts are possible, likely or certain. The April snow survey by the BC River Forecast Centre showed the lowest snowpack on record in B.C., at just 63 per cent of normal, potentially increasing drought risk this spring and summer.
Fisheries biologist Tom Rutherford is the strategic priorities director for the Cowichan Watershed Board.
He said he was sitting on Emerald Glacier in the Rockies last summer when his phone started pinging with news of the fish kill back home.
He said it "seemed ironic" to be sitting on a glacier, melting due to climate change, as he heard news of what he called an "unprecedented fish mortality event."
“We've been talking about climate change now for decades and generally we've done nothing about it as a society, and now we are paying the price," said Rutherford, a former Fisheries Department biologist.
"And unless we are able to move the needle to change our behaviour around how we treat our water, how we treat our rivers, how we treat our salmon, if we can't do that, we'll lose them. They'll be gone in 50 years,” said Rutherford.
In the Cowichan Valley, community members treat fish and rivers as relatives and family members rather than resources, said Rutherford.
That made losses such as the July fish kill overwhelming.
“It's a beautiful river, but it's more than that. It's like family … and I think that’s how so many of us feel."
The Fisheries Department said in a statement that the fish kill was more likely due to “stressful environmental conditions than of a specific cause.”
Rutherford pointed to several factors, including warm river conditions with temperatures over 20 degrees, and low water flows of 4.5 cubic meters per second. He said this was the lowest the river had been since the 1950s, making trout and salmon “severely stressed."
“It's just this cumulative stress of all these things layered on top of each other,” said Rutherford.
'All the fish in the pool died'
Shepherd said she used to hear stories from members of the Cowichan tribes of waters teeming with so many fish and you could "walk across their backs."
That is no longer the case, with declines also evident to others watching rivers elsewhere in B.C.
In Chilliwack, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, lifelong salmon sports fisherman Travis Heathman said he'd witnessed a “tragic” shift watching the fish struggle to survive in the nearby Vedder River.
Heathman, 68, who started fishing the Vedder at aged 12, said drought had taken a toll, with many fish dying with unfertilized eggs trapped in their bellies.
He said the fate of fishing on the Vedder keeps him awake at night.
“My son fishes in the river, his boys fish the river and I worry about the future," he said.
“Unfortunately, I think we're gonna see a time when there is going to be a lot less fish in the river … for the generations coming up, they don't get to experience the good old days."
For Jason Hwang, vice-president of the Pacific Salmon Foundation, the impact of drought on the fish he loves has hit close to home.
Last summer, he watched as a small stream next to his home in Kamloops in the B.C. Interior went from being full of life to drying up in just a couple days.
“And over the course of about 48 hours, all the fish in the pool died — dozens and dozens of juvenile salmon and bigger juvenile trout,” said Hwang.
Hwang said he also heard reports of many rivers around B.C. facing the same challenge, from the Lower Mainland's Fraser River to the Skeena-Bulkley Valley near Smithers 1,000 kilometres to the north.
He said the Fraser suffered record low flow last summer. It got so shallow that water couldn't flow through a concrete fish ladder, built about 60 years ago to help salmon on their migration journey.
Only a few survived the arduous journey to spawn, said Hwang.
“They even get stuck on their migration in these medium and large-size rivers and these drought conditions are outside the range of what we’ve normally seen and our salmon aren’t adapted to it and the measures we have in place like fish ladders might not work in these kinds of flow conditions that we are seeing,” said Hwang.
Sometimes drastic action has been required. When a stretch of the Indian River in the Lower Mainland ran dry last September, stranding thousands of pink salmon, Hwang's team used an excavator to dig a trench to allow the fish to continue their journey.
Describing salmon as "a gift" to the world, Hwang said he couldn’t image a river without them.
“They support the forests, they support the eagles, they support the bears, they support the killer whales," he said. "They connect the freshwater ecosystem to the ocean, very few things can do that."
Hwang said he worried about the low snowpack, and said the foundation would have a response team prepared to take action again.
"Being ready for emergencies is a really good thing, but it's not the only thing we should do. We need to look more at the bigger picture plan, we need to change the way we use water. We need to protect our watersheds better," said Hwang.
He said it's not too late, and pointed to chinook salmon returns in the Cowichan that had recovered after years of effort.
“Salmon are resilient. If we start undoing the things that we've done to cause them harm and we manage our natural resources better, they can recover,” said Hwang.
As for Shepherd, she hopes that Project 84,000 will help open people's eyes to their own relationships with fish and the waters they rely on. The finished work goes on display in the Cowichan Valley Arts Council Gallery in Duncan this fall.
"Water is life, water is our kin and the water is the home and habitat for more than fish. We are all connected, everything is connected," Shepherd said.
“And what might we choose to change in terms of our beliefs, our attitudes and our actions individually and collectively to preserve the health and wellness of the fish, the water, the watershed and ourselves?” she asked.
"Starting from that place of understanding, then we can look at one of the impacts of our choices."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is whooping cough and should Canadians be concerned as Europe declares outbreak?
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
Watch fighter jet pilots pummel fake enemy ship off coast of Philippines
The United States and Philippines held annual joint-training drills just off the Southeast Asian nation’s western coast on Wednesday. Military forces sunk a 'mock' enemy warship – the BRP Lake Caliraya, which was a decommissioned tanker made in China.
'Ozempic babies': Reports of surprise pregnancies raise new questions about weight loss drugs
Numerous women have shared stories of 'Ozempic babies' on social media. But the joy some experience in discovering pregnancies may come with anxiety about the unknowns.
OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
AstraZeneca says it will withdraw COVID-19 vaccine globally as demand dips
AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine due to a 'surplus of available updated vaccines' since the pandemic.
Seafood, eat food: Calgary Stampede releases Midway menu
The Calgary Stampede has released its menu of sweet, salty and spicy treats available on the Midway for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
$110 ICBC rebate coming for eligible drivers, no increase to basic insurance until 2026
Millions of eligible B.C. drivers will receive a rebate before the end of July, ICBC's CEO announced Wednesday.
-
Victoria cyclist accused of spitting into car surrenders to police
Police in Victoria say a cyclist who allegedly spat into the open window of a passing car last month has surrendered at police headquarters.
-
London Drugs president apologizes for cyberattack shutdown as investigation continues
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
Kelowna
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
Edmonton
-
Charges pending after man follows student to school: officials
Three Edmonton Catholic schools were put on alert Wednesday morning because a man followed a student into school.
-
Feds defend carbon capture technology after Capital Power pulls plug on Genesee project
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says carbon capture technology is not too expensive or ineffective.
-
ATCO subsidiary to build new Alta. pipeline to supply gas to petrochemical project
Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with sexual assault of Cowboys patron
Calgary police have charged a man with the sexual assault of a woman he met at a downtown club.
-
Commissionaire charged after alleged assault at Calgary police facility
A commissionaire contracted by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) was charged with assault following an alleged incident with an arrestee at a police facility over the weekend.
-
Seafood, eat food: Calgary Stampede releases Midway menu
The Calgary Stampede has released its menu of sweet, salty and spicy treats available on the Midway for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Lethbridge
-
Northbound lane closed along Aquitania Blvd in Lethbridge
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
-
Lethbridge police seeking public assistance to locate 31-year-old man
Lethbridge police are asking for public assistance to help them locate a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across southern Alberta
As of Tuesday afternoon, between 21 and 31 millimetres of rain had fallen in the Lethbridge region since Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
-
Mother collecting helmets for Manitoba First Nations to honour daughter’s legacy
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
-
Grab your gear: Camping season set to kick off in Manitoba
Get your gear ready – camping season has officially arrived in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Sask. reports over $200,000 worth of ministerial travel in past 6 months, defends need for trade missions
Premier Scott Moe and his team of officials had the largest travel bill for the most recent six month reporting period – earning scorn from the Official Opposition.
-
Sask. teachers now voting on province's 'final offer'
Voting is open for Saskatchewan teachers Wednesday and Thursday as they decide whether or not to accept a contract offer from the provincial government, dubbed their 'final offer.'
-
Sask. police watchdog offers more details surrounding woman's death in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has released more details surrounding a woman's death that occurred following an interaction with Swift Current RCMP over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'Written off': Sask. woman says her brother, who has Down syndrome, fell through the cracks
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
-
Saskatoon court hears 'not guilty' from one of three accused in 2006 homicide
One of three accused in the killing of a Saskatoon man 18 years ago has pleaded not guilty.
-
Blades season ends with heartbreaking game seven overtime loss to Warriors
They call it sudden death overtime for a reason, and game seven of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) east final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors delivered just that.
Toronto
-
Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
-
These adults born in the '90s partnered with their parents to buy homes in Ontario
An Ontario woman said it would have been impossible to buy a house without her mother – an anecdote that animates the fact that over 17 per cent of Canadian homeowners born in the ‘90s own their property with their parents, according to a new report.
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
Montreal
-
Quebec law students offering free consults to people with housing problems
The Quebec Bar's judicial clinic says it will start offering more free housing consultations to people in need ahead of the July 1 moving day.
-
Quebec premier defends new museum on Quebecois nation after Indigenous criticism
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his comments about a new history museum after he was accused by a prominent First Nations group of trying to erase their history.
-
Quebec government considering banning cell phones in all schools
Quebec’s education minister is now considering banning cell phones everywhere in schools, not just in the classroom, as is currently the case.
Ottawa
-
Attempted murder charges laid in Overbrook apartment fire
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against an Ottawa man, including for attempted murder, in connection with an alleged arson of an Overbrook apartment building last week.
-
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
-
Committee approves $4,700-$6,200 hike in fees on new homes build in Ottawa
Building a new home in the City of Ottawa will cost homebuyers an extra $4,700 to $6,200 in fees, as the city increases fees to help pay for new roads, water and sewer infrastructure, transit and parks.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs names new environment minister after last one resigns
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has named a new minister of environment and climate change nearly three weeks after the previous one resigned from the post over political disagreements.
-
Pilot project for three-wheeled vehicles to start in Nova Scotia soon
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
-
Two P.E.I. people charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl seized from vehicle travelling over Confederation Bridge
Two people from Summerside, P.E.I., have been charged with drug trafficking after police say fentanyl was seized from a vehicle travelling over the Confederation Bridge Tuesday morning.
London
-
Dozens of suspects, including two from London, charged in sexual abuse investigations in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid hundreds of charges against 64 people, including two from London, in a series of investigations into child sexual abuse.
-
OPP report fatal crash in Seaforth
It happened on Sparling Street in Seaforth. The road is closed between Market Street and John Street.
-
'Something Londoners should be very proud of': Airshow London named best air show in North America
When it comes to air shows in North America, the Forest City is the top of its class, according to the results of a recent contest.
Kitchener
-
64 people charged in Ontario child exploitation investigations
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 people have been arrested and a combined 348 charges have been laid in connection with a series of child exploitation investigations that spanned across the province.
-
OPP report fatal crash in Seaforth
It happened on Sparling Street in Seaforth. The road is closed between Market Street and John Street.
-
Nuggets’ Jamal Murray fined $100K for throwing objects onto court during loss
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is facing a hefty fine, but avoided suspension, after the NBA said he threw objects onto the court.
Northern Ontario
-
Seven northern Ont. men busted in huge online child exploitation investigation
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
-
'Ozempic babies': Reports of surprise pregnancies raise new questions about weight loss drugs
Numerous women have shared stories of 'Ozempic babies' on social media. But the joy some experience in discovering pregnancies may come with anxiety about the unknowns.
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
N.L.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.