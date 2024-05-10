VANCOUVER
    • Vancouver robbery suspect facing 12 charges after businesses targeted

    Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 29-year-old man is facing a dozen robbery charges after a months-long string of burglaries at Vancouver businesses.

    Jason Burton Crawley appeared in court last week to answer to 12 robberies that were reported between June 4 and Dec. 22, 2023.

    Vancouver police arrested the suspect following the Dec. 22 crime, the department said in a news release Friday.

    Police say the targeted businesses were in East Vancouver and the downtown core, triggering an extensive investigation.

    "Our detectives worked for months to collect and analyze evidence, which linked the cases to a single suspect," Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

    "With that important evidence, we were able to make an arrest and obtain criminal charges."

    Crawley was released following his first court appearance. He is scheduled to appear again at the Vancouver provincial courthouse on May 22.

