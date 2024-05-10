Check your storage lockers, Coquitlam RCMP warn after recovering stolen memorabilia worth $50K

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking people to check their storage lockers after recovering more than $50,000 worth of stolen sports memorabilia last weekend.

Coquitlam RCMP shared photos of dozens of recovered items, including several signed jerseys and photos in frames, in a news release Friday.

The detachment said its "strike force" has been investigating a series of break-ins at storage lockers in the area of Fawcett Road and United Boulevard in Coquitlam.

Police said they believe the break-ins occurred late last month and earlier this month.

"Since the storage lockers are infrequently visited by their owners, an exact timeline of the offences is unknown," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in the news release.

"Police believe that there could be more victims who are unaware that their items have been stolen and are encouraging the public to check their storage units."

The stolen items pictured in the release were recovered on May 5, police said, adding that they were linked to "one of" the break-and-enter reports, which is still under investigation.

"Through the exceptional work by our officers, they were able to piece together several reports of break and enters to recover some of the stolen property," said Hodgins.

"We want to thank the public who have reported their crimes as it led to the successful recovery of these items. We want to remind the public to maintain detailed itemized lists of everything in their lockers, visit their storage lockers frequently and report any suspicious activity as soon as they notice or encounter it."

Anyone who has information related to the storage locker break-ins or has been a victim of them should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-10550, police said.