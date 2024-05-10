B.C. finance minister says she will retire following provincial election this fall

VANCOUVER
    British Columbia's finance minister says she won't be running again in the next provincial election after serving in the legislature for nearly two decades.

    Katrine Conroy says it will be hard to leave the people she's worked with over the years, but at 66, it's time to step back to spend time with her family.

    She has held several portfolios under the New Democrat government and says it's too hard to settle on a "greatest accomplishment," but she's especially proud of her work to waive post-secondary tuition fees for former youth in care.

    Conroy has also served as forests minister, and she thanked Premier David Eby and his predecessor, John Horgan, saying they "had the courage to appoint this rural woman to cabinet."

    Conroy was first elected in 2005 to represent West Kootenay-Boundary, then re-elected in 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2020.

    In addition to finance, she currently serves as minister responsible for the Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Power Corporation and the Columbia River Treaty.

    While the NDP were in Opposition prior to the 2017 election, Conroy was the critic for seniors and Interior economic development, among other roles.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

