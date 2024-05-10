'Major delays' along Sea to Sky Highway due to vehicle incident

Drivers travelling along the Sea to Sky Highway between West Vancouver and Squamish Friday afternoon were warned to expect major delays.

At about 12:40 p.m., DriveBC posted on social media that a "vehicle incident" had closed southbound travel lanes north of Daisy Creek, which is just south of Britannia Beach. Minutes later, another advisory was shared warning all lanes in both directions were blocked.

Then, about 30 minutes after that, DriveBC issued another update saying northbound lanes had reopened, but southbound traffic remained blocked.

"Crews are on scene," the warning said. "Expect major delays."

No additional details were given about the incident. Shortly before 2:30 p.m. DriveBC said the route was cleared and all lanes were open.