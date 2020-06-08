VANCOUVER -- As part of an RCMP pilot project, Good Samaritans can now report unsafe driving online in Surrey.

Mounties launched an online crime reporting tool last year, meant for non-emergency crimes only. And it was recently expanded to include driving infractions.

In an emailed statement Monday, the RCMP says the program was expanded last month.

Eligible offences include running through a red light or stop sign, speeding and distracted driving.

Anything considered an immediate threat to public safety should still be reported to 911.

Other crimes that can be reported through the site include damage or mischief complaints, if the damage to property or a vehicle is less than $5,000.

Hit and runs to unoccupied vehicles or property and theft under $5,000 are also on the list, as is lost property under $5,000.

The online tool is meant for less serious crimes that occur within the City of Surrey, where there may not be any suspects or witnesses, and where follow-up by a police officer is not required.

If follow-up is needed, witnesses and victims should call the non-emergency line, at 604-599-0502, or 911.

Users of must submit their online tip with a valid email address, the RCMP says.

The goal of the pilot project is to reduce the number of calls for service, allowing front-line officers and dispatchers to focus on more high-priority crimes.

Data will also be used to help identify trends, which will inform police deployment, the RCMP said.