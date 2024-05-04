No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
The Civil Resolution Tribunal released details of the dispute between Hamza and Salah Nowara Friday. The situation began in April 2023, when Hamza lent his cat to his brother so he could have it breed with his friend's cat.
According to tribunal member Micah Carmody's decision, the brothers agreed Salah would return the cat to Hamza after the kittens were born.
"Salah essentially agrees, but says he was doing Hamza a favour because the cat was in heat and causing Hamza distress," Carmody wrote, adding Salah said Hamza was to receive half the litter.
Salah told the tribunal just two kittens were born in the litter and one died a few days later. Salah's friend kept the remaining kitten.
"Hamza says that Salah is being dishonest about the number of kittens and whether they were sold for profit. However, Hamza does not explain why he thinks this except to say that it is highly unlikely for cats to have a litter of two kittens," Carmody's decision said.
"There is no objective evidence before me about how common or rare it is for a cat to have a litter of two. Also, there is no evidence that Salah sold any kittens."
The tribunal heard Hamza claim he was told he'd get to keep all the kittens. Hamza also claimed at one point the parties didn't have a verbal agreement except that his cat would be returned to him.
"Confusingly, Hamza also says several times that the parties did not have an agreement at all," Carmody wrote. "Despite this, Hamza frames his claim as a breach of contract claim."
No contract?
Carmody explained that, in order to prove a breach of contract, a valid contract must be in place. He explained Hamza hasn't proven – as is his responsibility in bringing this claim forward – that he and his brother "intended to create legal relations as opposed to simply putting two cats together and hoping for kittens."
"Even if there was a contract here, the only clear terms were that Salah would take (the) cat to his friend and return it after breeding," Carmody wrote. "I find Salah complied with those terms."
Carmody also found the parties didn't agree on who owned the kittens or what they would do if only one kitten survived. Once again, Carmody said, Hamza failed to prove a contract was breached.
"Even if he had, it would be difficult to quantify damages given that Hamza did not provide any evidence about a kitten's value," Carmody wrote.
The tribunal also heard claims from Hamza that he suffered mental distress as a result of the dispute, but Carmody determined the evidence presented to him fell "far short of establishing an injury."
All of Hamza's claims were dismissed.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified
A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 earlier this week have been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
A Chinese driver is praised for helping reduce casualties in a highway collapse that killed 48
A Chinese truck driver was praised in local media Saturday for parking his vehicle across a highway and preventing more cars from tumbling down a slope after a section of the road in the country's mountainous south collapsed and killed at least 48 people.
A candidate for Germany's key party was beaten up while campaigning for European elections
A candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party in next month's election for the European Parliament was beaten up and seriously injured while campaigning in an eastern city, the party said Saturday.
Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the interior ministry’s database.
Snakes almost on a plane: U.S. TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger's pants
According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
Suter scores late goal, clinches series for Canucks
Pius Suter scored with 1:39 left and the Vancouver Canucks advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night in Game 6.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to face Canucks in second round of NHL playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the National Hockey League post-season after Vancouver advanced with a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2.
-
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
-
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
Calgary
-
Netflix is filming a western series in Calgary starting this month
Netflix is set to begin filming a western series with a star-studded cast in Calgary this month. The Abandons, created by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame, follows “a group of diverse renegade families living on the fringes of society in 1850s Oregon.”
-
TransAlta cancels wind power project over new government rules on development
A major Alberta utility has cancelled a large wind power project in response to new government rules on where such developments can be built.
-
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
-
Woman charged in connection with fatal crash
Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.
-
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man wanted for murder arrested in Saskatoon
A 28-year-old Winnipeg man wanted for murder was arrested near Boychuk Drive and Briarwood Road in Saskatoon.
-
‘We needed this rain’: Farmers welcome wet weather as seeding season gets underway
Greener pastures may be on the horizon for Manitoba farmers who say the recent rainfall has put them in good shape for this year’s growing season.
-
2 charged after police find 'concerning and diverse' explosives at Manitoba home
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in their 20s after a large amount of explosives were found in a home outside of Winnipeg, Man.
Regina
-
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
-
Sask. Party raises $3.6M, leads in donations ahead of looming election call
Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party has received millions of more dollars in donations compared with rivals ahead of this year's election.
-
Some sunshine on the way for Regina this weekend
After some gloomy and rainy days in the Queen City, there will be some sunshine heading into the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Winnipeg man wanted for murder arrested in Saskatoon
A 28-year-old Winnipeg man wanted for murder was arrested near Boychuk Drive and Briarwood Road in Saskatoon.
-
Deflated for now, Saskatoon's Golf Dome is about to get a makeover
A lesser known fixture of Saskatoon's skyline is coming down for repairs and renovations.
-
Minten’s dagger halts Warriors' late-game comeback, chance to advance for Blades
The WHL Eastern Conference Final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors has been full of see-saw momentum shifts, heart-stopping moments, and overtime heroes. Game 5 had all of the above.
Toronto
-
Auston Matthews skates ahead of Game 7, status unclear with season on the line
Centre Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs hasn't been ruled out of tonight's Game 7 against the Boston Bruins.
-
Man, 49, arrested after deadly stabbing in Brampton
A 49-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly stabbing in Brampton earlier this month.
-
Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified
A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 earlier this week have been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Despite shift to EVs, number of gas-powered cars on Quebec roads hits record high
The province has been pushing drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) but it appears Quebecers aren't buying in. The latest numbers from the SAAQ show that the number of gas-powered vehicles hit a record high in 2023.
-
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
-
Explosion at train station leads to discovery of stolen car on Montreal's South Shore: police
Police are investigating after a BMW exploded in the St-Lambert Exo train station parking lot on Montreal's South Shore.
Ottawa
-
Firefighters battle second Overbrook highrise blaze on Donald Street
Ottawa Fire Services says crews battled a fire that broke out in a bedroom in the same highrise that displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.
-
Outdoor Farmers’ Market back in Ottawa this May
The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is bringing back its outdoor markets this May, featuring fresh produce sold by local vendors across five different locations in the city.
-
The pros and cons of discussing mental health issues in the workplace
A group of lawyers has written what they call a groundbreaking book about how mental health is perceived in the legal profession.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia NDP leader says party is election ready, announces housing plan
Nova Scotia's NDP leader announced a program aimed at easing the cost of housing during a rousing campaign-style speech before the party's annual convention in Halifax today.
-
15-year-old boy dies following ATV collision: N.B. RCMP
A 15-year-old boy, from the Bathurst region, has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Beresford, N.B.
-
Comedian James Mullinger back in Halifax for Greatest Hits Tour
Comedian James Mullinger is back in Halifax performing his greatest hits from his 20 years as a stand-up comedian.
London
-
May the 4th strikes back: Geeks and Co. holding Star Wars event to raise money for charity
May the 4th traditionally marks Star Wars Day, and some London, Ont. area fanatics are expressing their love for the movie franchise.
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Huge turn out for annual Free Comic Book Day
Celebrating its 23rd year, Free Comic Book Day returned to Dundas Street in London, Ont. Saturday.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
-
Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified
A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 earlier this week have been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in Sudbury firebombing
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.
-
Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified
A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 earlier this week have been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.