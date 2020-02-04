VANCOUVER -- Statistics from the province suggest a spike in speeding tickets handed out over the last few months of 2019.

Numbers from the Ministry of Public Safety suggest more than 7,300 speeding tickets were issued from intersection cameras between October and the end of December.

That's nearly 5,000 more than the number issued between July and September.

The jump coincides with an increase in the number of cameras operating in B.C.

Wondering where the speed enforcement cameras are? Here's an interactive map

By the end of the year, 15 were able to monitor vehicles for speeding, compared to just five in the summer months when the technology was new to B.C.

The highest speed clocked by a camera in the first three months of their activity was 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – much faster than the speediest driver caught in the last three.

Between October and December, the fastest speed according to camera data posted by the province was 154 km/h in an 80.