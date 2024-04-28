Punjabi music star makes history at sold-out BC Place

Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh took the stage in front of more than 54,000 fans at BC Place on Saturday, making history by doing so.

According to the stadium, the singer and actor’s sold-out show was the largest Punjabi concert ever held outside of India. It was also the first time a Punjab-born artist headlined at the venue.

“This monumental show, produced by Live Nation Canada, reflects the flourishing impact of Punjabi music across Canada and internationally,” BC Place wrote in a statement.

The concert was the first stop on Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour, which will continue on to cities across North America including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.

“History has been written,” Dosanjh wrote on social media Sunday morning following the show.

It’s not the first time the popstar has written history. He became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella in 2023.

Dosanjh has released 13 studio albums—2020’s G.O.A.T making the Top 20 in Canada—and has starred in several Punjabi and Bollywood movies, including Honsla Rakh, which was shot in and takes place in Metro Vancouver.