    • Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'

    Cockroaches collected at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island. Cockroaches collected at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island.
    The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

    Sources tell CTV News several patient rooms, the nursing station, the medication centre and the sluice room were full of the pests earlier this month – with cockroaches crawling on walls and burrowing into laundered linens – and that management asked staff to collect them.

    “These bugs do not bite and do not transmit disease,” wrote a spokesperson for Island Health, confirming the insects are German cockroaches.

    “A pest control contractor was immediately contacted and continues to visit the site twice a week to monitor traps and advise.”

    The spokesperson said there have been no cockroaches spotted at the hospital since April 22 – last Monday – but that the pest control measures are still ongoing.

    Health-care workers said they are “emotionally distraught” at finding the creatures on patients, and described at least one manager being dismissive of the insects, even though they observed dozens of cockroaches.

    “Saanich Peninsula Hospital remains a safe place to access care,” insisted the VIHA spokesperson. 

