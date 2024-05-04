Elias Pettersson named a finalist for Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Centres Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks were named finalists for the NHL's Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on Saturday.

The other finalist was Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin.

The honour is presented annually to the NHL player who exhibits sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of play.

Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

Matthews had a club-record 69 goals this season, the most by any player since the 1995-96 season. He also finished sixth overall in scoring with 107 points, the most by a Leaf since 1993-94.

Pettersson finished the regular season with 34 goals and 55 assists in 82 games. It marked the third straight year Pettersson had registered a 30-goal campaign as Vancouver (50-23-9, 109 points) finished atop the Pacific Division.

Slavin anchored a Carolina defence corps that helped the team allow the fourth-fewest goals this season (216). He finished the season with six goals and 31 assists in 81 regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.