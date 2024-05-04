1 dead, 1 arrested at rural property in Mission, B.C.

Homicide investigators have been called to Mission, B.C., after a man died Friday night.

Police tape has been up and RCMP vehicles have been at the scene in the 30300 block of Dewdney Trunk Road since 11 p.m.

In a news release Saturday, Mission RCMP said they were notified by the BC Ambulance Service that paramedics had been called to "an incident inside a home" in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who was unresponsive and could not be resuscitated, police said.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it deployed three ambulances to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Friday. Paramedics cared for one patient, but no one was transported to hospital, EHS said.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, according to RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to investigate. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.