    • 2 charged for fatal stabbing in Williams Lake, B.C.

    The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Two men have been charged with manslaughter in relation to a 2022 fatal stabbing in Williams Lake, B.C.

    On May 5, 2022, 19-year-old Richard “Richie” Todd was found suffering from stab wounds on Midnight Drive, according to police. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

    On Friday, nearly two years to the day after Todd’s killing, Mounties arrested and charged two men for his death.

    Michael Bauer, 26, was arrested in Williams Lake and Garrett Shirey, 25, was apprehended in Houston.

    Police say they both remain in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

    “This was a thorough investigation spanning over two years and it shows our investigators’ determination to seek out the truth,” said Cpl. Brett Urano with the BC RCMP in a news release issued Saturday. “We would like to thank the public and our partners for their assistance throughout the investigation leading to these charges.”

    Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

