VANCOUVER -- A leaked video from a BC Liberals’ online Zoom event is drawing condemnation from observers who say the comments made toward NDP candidate Bowinn Ma are sexist.

The video, posted to Twitter by a Vancouver podcast host on Saturday night, shows BC Liberal candidate Jane Thornthwaite insulting Bowinn Ma, who is running for North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

In the video, Thornthwaite, the candidate for North Vancouver-Seymour, is attempting to “roast” Ralph Sultan, a fellow BC Liberal, for what she alleges is his attraction to Ma, a member of the BC NDP. The comments came during an online Zoom event that was held as a celebration for Sultan who had announced he is leaving politics.

Ma, Thornthwaite and Sultan are all former MLAs and worked at the same time in the B.C. legislature. Ma and Thornthwaite are seeking re-election.

“Bowinn is very pretty lady (sic), and she knows that she’s got ‘it,’ and she knows how to get Ralph going.”

Thornthwaite says that Ma and Sultan were at a community event together, and ridicules Ma’s behaviour towards Sultan.

“Both Bowinn Ma and Ralph were stuck on the couch together, very, very close together for almost the entire time … But Bowinn knows how to get you (Ralph) … Bowinn would be right up next to him, cuddling, (some) cleavage there.”

Eight other Liberal party members are also on the call, including leader Andrew Wilkinson, and many of them laugh along. In the leaked video clip, no Liberal party speak out against Thornthwaite’s comments.

The video attracted a swift response from B.C. voters, political observers, and politicians, who suggested the comments are sexist. Among them is former Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer who said that the comments made in the video are an example of why young women are deterred from going into politics.

I’m not going to editorialize this.



Rather, I’d like to hear from women on how they feel about this clip.



I’m sharing because a woman reached out to me and asked me to do so (her email in below tweet).#bcpoli pic.twitter.com/AiDwFmBT7F — Mo Amir ॐ This is VANCOLOUR (@vancolour) October 11, 2020

For anyone who’s ever wondered why women don’t run for office, this video is all you need to understand it. A warning: it’s disgusting & hard to watch. It’s a good reminder that being a woman doesn’t make you a feminist ...and being called a leader doesn’t mean you lead. /1 https://t.co/tSQ8KwaNHa — Andrea Reimer (she/her) (@andreareimer) October 11, 2020

Joe Tong, a professor of education at the University of B.C. said the attack on Ma, who is a young woman of colour, will be painful for other young people of colour to witness.

Who’s affected by @jthornthwaite’s comments about @BowinnMa?



Kids & young BIPOCs witnessing politicians benefiting from Whiteness attack a WOC MLA for doing her job better than anyone else & having “IT.”



Keep on inspiring kids to call this out. Challenge & dismantle this. — Joe Tong 湯溢傑 (he/him) (@teachertong) October 11, 2020

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau condemned the comments as “appalling.”

This is appalling.



If women are not warm in the workplace, we are castigated as rude. If we are friendly, we get this. @BowinnMa is incredibly professional and her ability to forge friendships across party lines makes the legislature better. She is owed an apology. https://t.co/xhwCxWJ6mS — SoniaFurstenau (@SoniaFurstenau) October 11, 2020

Thornthwaite responded via Twitter on Sunday morning, about 12 hours after the video was posted. She said she has “huge respect” for all women in politics, but did not apologize for her comments directed at Ma.

I have huge respect for all women who push through glass ceilings. I’m one of them. So is Bowinn Ma. Ralph Sultan has the same respect and a soft spot for his fellow UBC engineer, and I made light of that at a roast. I have always and will always support more women in politics. — Jane Thornthwaite (@jthornthwaite) October 11, 2020

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to both Ma and Thornthwaite for interviews and will update this story when they respond.

More to come.