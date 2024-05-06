Vancouver high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault

A former band teacher at a Vancouver high school has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting one of his former students, CTV News has learned.

Kyle Ledingham entered the plea Friday morning in Vancouver provincial court.

Ledingham was working at Prince of Wales Secondary School, in the city's Arbutus Ridge neighbourhood, when a teenager came forward with allegations against him nearly four years ago.

Police investigated and the teacher was initially charged with three sexual offences, including touching a young person's body for a sexual purpose, later that year.

Ledingham's next court appearance – to set a sentencing date – is scheduled for July 17.

Asked about the former teacher's employment status, a spokesperson for the Vancouver School Board said Ledingham has not been "actively teaching" in the district since 2019.

B.C.'s Ministry of Education also confirmed Ledingham no longer holds a valid teaching certificate, meaning he is not authorized to teach anywhere in the province.