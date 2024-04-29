Historic church in Vancouver for sale for $10M

A nearly century-old church in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighbourhoods is up for sale.

Built in 1927, the West Point Grey Presbyterian Church sits on three residential-zoned lots in the heart of the West Point Grey neighbourhood, between Jericho Beach and Pacific Spirit Regional Park.

The property, located at 4397 West 12th Ave., is being advertised as a large multiplex development opportunity. (Colliers Canada)

The church building was expanded in 1940 to its current footprint of approximately 10,000 square feet over two floors, comprised of a 200-person sanctuary, multiple pre-school halls, offices, kitchens and a lounge, according to Colliers Canada.

The real estate firm is pitching the property, located at 4397 West 12th Ave., as a large multiplex development opportunity.

With an asking price of $10 million for all three lots, current zoning would allow for three single-family homes, a multiplex development with up to 12 units, a heritage restoration of the existing structure, or some combination of the three.

"The property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a large multiplex development site located in the sought-after West Point Grey neighbourhood," the listing advertises.

The interior of the West Point Grey Presbyterian Church. (Colliers Canada)

The West Point Grey Presbyterian Church's congregation was amalgamated with the Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church following a final ceremony last month.

The church property sits across from the historic Vancouver Firehall No. 19, three blocks south of the Point Grey Village shopping area on West 10th Avenue.