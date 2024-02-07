VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • High-risk sex offender back in custody, Vancouver police say

    Vancouver police released this photo Johnny Walkus, of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, on Feb. 7 2024. Vancouver police released this photo Johnny Walkus, of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, on Feb. 7 2024.
    Share

    A "high-risk and violent sex offender" is back in custody, just hours after the Vancouver Police Department announced a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

    Johnny Walkus, 36, was given statutory release from Matsqui prison on Tuesday and did not report to his halfway house, police said in a public warning Wednesday.

    "Walkus is serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of break and enter with intent and utter threat to cause death/harm," the statement from police said.

    In an update, the VPD said Walkus was arrested "without incident" by officers patrolling the area of Cambie Street and West Broadway.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News