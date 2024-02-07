High-risk sex offender back in custody, Vancouver police say

A "high-risk and violent sex offender" is back in custody, just hours after the Vancouver Police Department announced a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Johnny Walkus, 36, was given statutory release from Matsqui prison on Tuesday and did not report to his halfway house, police said in a public warning Wednesday.

"Walkus is serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of break and enter with intent and utter threat to cause death/harm," the statement from police said.

In an update, the VPD said Walkus was arrested "without incident" by officers patrolling the area of Cambie Street and West Broadway.