Young man arrested after 'disturbing' sexual notes left for women, B.C. RCMP say

A young man has been arrested after multiple women reported receiving “disturbing” sexual notes – or in some cases underwear – in the same Burnaby, B.C., neighbourhood over recent months, the RCMP announced Thursday.

Eight of the alarming discoveries were reported between Sept. 15 and Nov. 3, all near Telford Avenue and Beresford Street, a busy area beside the Metropolis at Metrotown shopping mall.

Some of the items were left on the victims’ cars, Burnaby RCMP told CTV News.

The notes “expressed thoughts of a sexual nature” and “implied that the suspect was watching the victims,” the detachment said in a news release.

“I can only imagine the unsettling feeling these women must’ve felt knowing someone was watching them,” said Sgt. Freda Fong, in the release.

“It was important for us to promptly identify and arrest the individual at the soonest opportunity. We need to send a strong message to the community that this type of behavior will not be tolerated and that the police prioritize women’s safety.”

Officers took a 20-year-old suspect into custody on allegations of criminal harassment on Nov. 6, but he has since been released from custody.

Authorities said the young man is under several strict conditions, including that he have no contact with the victims or visit any place they are known to attend.

Burnaby RCMP said two women have come forward, but that there could be others out there. The detachment urged anyone who faces criminal harassment to contact authorities.

Examples of criminal harassment can include repeated phone calls, threatening voice messages, constant electronic messages, following someone, sending them gifts they don’t want, among other behaviours, the detachment said.